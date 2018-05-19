WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont judge has agreed to allow a receiver to take over a financially troubled private ski resort in Wilmington.
The Berkshire Bank, which has foreclosed on the Hermitage Ski Resort, asked the judge to appoint a receiver to oversee the property during the foreclosure.
Vermont Public Radio reports that on Friday Windham Superior Court Judge John Treadwell granted the bank’s motion.
The state shut the resort down in March because it was not paying its taxes.
At a recent hearing, the bank argued the resort’s golf course needs to be maintained during the foreclosure and that the property needs to be prepared for next year’s ski season.
The Hermitage Club hosted “The Bachelor Winter Games,” a four-episode spin-off of “The Bachelor” that ran in conjunction with the Olympics.
___
Information from: WVPS-FM, http://www.vpr.net