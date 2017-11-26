MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is inviting people to a series of public meetings where they can weigh in on water quality improvement projects designed to help clean up Lake Champlain.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, the department is hosting four meetings to provide updates and gather feedback on two clean water implementation plans.

The plans outline steps to improve state waterways. They also provide information about how landowners, organizations and communities can apply for funding and technical assistance.

Vermont has been working for years to clean up the waters of Lake Champlain.

On Tuesday, meetings are planned for Poultney and St. Albans. On Wednesday, a meeting will be held in Orwell and on Thursday the final meeting will be held in Essex Junction.