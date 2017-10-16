MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of corrections says an inmate being housed in a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections facility has died.

Officials say 68-year-old Roger Brown was pronounced dead early Sunday from a medical issue. The Burlington Free Press reports he was being jailed at the SCI Camp Hill prison facility in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Vermont Corrections Deputy Commissioner Mike Touchette says the department believes Brown was “receiving the appropriate level of care” but declined to comment further on the inmate’s medical condition.

The Department of Corrections Health Services Director will conduct an administrative and clinical review of the event.

Vermont Defender General Matt Valerio says his office will also be conducting a review, and he has not gained any more information than what has already been released.

___

