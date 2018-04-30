RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is in line to double the amount of money this year to combat opioid addiction.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says he’s working to secure a minimum of $4 million this year for the Vermont Health Department, doubling last year’s funding.
Leahy, the vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, says the money is part of a bipartisan, two-year deal to commit $6 billion to tackle opioid abuse across the country. The money will be used to strengthen prevention, treatment, enforcement and support people in recovery.
The money for Vermont is part of the national State Opioid Response Grant program.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives