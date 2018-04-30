RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is in line to double the amount of money this year to combat opioid addiction.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says he’s working to secure a minimum of $4 million this year for the Vermont Health Department, doubling last year’s funding.

Leahy, the vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, says the money is part of a bipartisan, two-year deal to commit $6 billion to tackle opioid abuse across the country. The money will be used to strengthen prevention, treatment, enforcement and support people in recovery.

The money for Vermont is part of the national State Opioid Response Grant program.