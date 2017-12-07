MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont immigrant advocates say they’re concerned a pending change to a state policy on how police work with immigrants could make it less likely immigrants will seek out police in emergencies.

The Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and the advocacy group Migrant Justice say their officials have been working for months on revising the state’s Fair and Impartial Policing policy with the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council.

State Police Major Ingrid Jonas says the groups have been working for months to revise the policy by the end of the year and the two sides have different interpretations of some of the wording.

She says the goal remains to ensure people aren’t afraid to come forward while complying with federal law.