MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The executive director of the Vermont Humanities Council is stepping down after 15 years with the nonprofit.

The Rutland Herald reports Peter Gilbert announced Tuesday he would be leaving the organization in the second half of the year. Gilbert says he’s looking forward to having more free time and won’t take another position.

Gilbert says he’s proud of his track record. Gilbert was responsible for introducing a statewide community reading program and a lecture series. The organization also hosted 840 events last year under Gilbert’s direction.

Rolf Diamant, who chairs the Vermont Humanities Council board of directors, says Gilbert was a great leader who reached out to every segment of Vermont’s population.

Diamant says the board hopes to find a successor who understands Vermont’s needs.

