MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House has passed a $5.8 billion fiscal budget for 2019.
The budget, which passed 122-10 on Friday night, is a 1.1 percent increase over last year’s budget.
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson told WCAX that $14 million will be invested in mental health over the next four years, and that $4 million in cuts to disability services that Republican Gov. Phil Scott proposed will be restored.
The bill now goes to the Senate Appropriations Committee.
___
Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com