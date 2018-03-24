MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House has passed a $5.8 billion fiscal budget for 2019.

The budget, which passed 122-10 on Friday night, is a 1.1 percent increase over last year’s budget.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson told WCAX that $14 million will be invested in mental health over the next four years, and that $4 million in cuts to disability services that Republican Gov. Phil Scott proposed will be restored.

The bill now goes to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com