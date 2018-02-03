MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House is considering a proposal that would make a major change to the state’s education tax system by making a stronger link between voters’ school budget decisions and their wallets.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Democratic Rep. Janet Ancel says the goal is to make the often-confusing tax formula “more fair, simpler to understand, more direct.”

The plan would use a lower tax rate for a homeowners’ principle dwelling and a new education income tax. Taxes for non-residential property would be unchanged.

Ancel says there would be “winners and losers at every income level” and “every voter on the school budget will feel the consequences of their vote.”

