MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The leaders of both the Vermont House and Senate say they’re considering potentially significant changes to the process used to investigate allegations of sexual harassment in the Statehouse.

Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says the national spotlight on sexual misconduct in the workplace has compelled House lawmakers to re-examine their process for vetting complaints.

Democratic Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe says his chamber is also reviewing the rules and responsibilities governing its Sexual Harassment Panel.

Vermont Public Radio reports that an individual lodged an allegation of sexual misconduct against a sitting Vermont senator during the last legislative session.

Ashe says members of the Senate have to do a better job collectively “of creating the right environment that people deserve to work in.”