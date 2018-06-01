MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Lawmakers in the Vermont House have once again approved a state budget, but it doesn’t appear the logjam with Republican Gov. Phil Scott has been cleared.
The House Friday gave preliminary approval to the budget by a vote of 86-44.
In a statement, Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says the bill raises no property taxes and reduces income taxes by $30 million.
But Scott spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley says House Democrats rejected amendments, including one that appears to remove the one remaining point of dispute. She says the Democratic-led House is poised to submit yet another budget that increases non-residential property tax rates by $23 million.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
Scott vetoed the original budget.
Lawmakers have proposed several compromises, but Scott has refused to consider them, saying they would raise property taxes.