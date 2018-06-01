MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Lawmakers in the Vermont House have once again approved a state budget, but it doesn’t appear the logjam with Republican Gov. Phil Scott has been cleared.

The House Friday gave preliminary approval to the budget by a vote of 86-44.

In a statement, Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says the bill raises no property taxes and reduces income taxes by $30 million.

But Scott spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley says House Democrats rejected amendments, including one that appears to remove the one remaining point of dispute. She says the Democratic-led House is poised to submit yet another budget that increases non-residential property tax rates by $23 million.

Scott vetoed the original budget.

Lawmakers have proposed several compromises, but Scott has refused to consider them, saying they would raise property taxes.