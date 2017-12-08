MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Public Utilities Commission says it is hiring an expert to examine the burial depth of sections of the Addison Natural Gas Project pipeline.

In June, Vermont Gas told the commission swampy ground prevented them from burying the pipeline at the depth required by a certificate of public good. Vermont Public Radio reports the group Protect Greprags Park called for the PUC to hire an independent investigator.

Beth Parent, a spokeswoman for Vermont Gas, says the pipeline has been constructed safely.

According to the PUC, the cost of the independent expert will be billed to Vermont Gas and a report will be filed as soon as it is practicable.

