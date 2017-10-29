MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Open enrollment starts Wednesday for Vermonters who want to sign up for a health insurance plan for next year through the state’s online exchange or existing subscribers who want to change to a different plan.
The annual enrollment period runs from Wednesday to Dec. 15.
Officials tell Vermont Public Radio that Vermont Health Connect’s technical problems have largely been fixed and operations have improved dramatically in the past year.
Open enrollment comes as President Donald Trump has done away with federal subsidies to health insurance companies used to reduce out-of-pocket expenses to low- to moderate-income Vermonters.
Mike Fisher, chief health care advocate for Vermont Legal Aid, says the benefits will still be available and it’s up to the insurance companies to figure out how to fund them.