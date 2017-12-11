BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to discuss progress on an extension of a municipal waterline to private wells suspected to be contaminated with the chemical PFOA.
The Bennington Banner reports Scott’s office announced Friday the extension will start providing the first phase of homes in Bennington and North Bennington with clean water. Scott is discussing the extension project Monday along with the attorney general and deputy secretary with the Agency of Natural Resources.
Construction on the waterline began in the fall. The project is being funded by a $20 million settlement between the state and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics.
PFOA, or Perfluorooctanoic acid, is a suspected carcinogen. The chemical was used at a now-closed plant in North Bennington owned by Saint-Gobain.

Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com