MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Gov. Phil Scott continues to evaluate the damage from this week’s storm but says he is satisfied with the overall response from utilities.

WCAX-TV reports utility crews are still working to restore power to thousands of customers across Vermont after a powerful wind storm knocked out power across New England. Scott, a Republican, says the storm affected the entire state so “every utility company was involved.”

The governor says he didn’t have power in his own home for about three days. Scott says it looks like everyone in the state should have power by this weekend.

