MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the state will need to raise property taxes next year to support education.

WCAX-TV reports the Scott administration has projected Vermont will need to raise its education property tax rate by 9 cents. The increase could translate to hundreds more in taxes for homeowners.

The Republican governor’s administration will have an opportunity to work with lawmakers to lower the rate of increase during the next legislative session.

