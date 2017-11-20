MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a 10-member cybersecurity advisory team.

When the Republican governor announced the formation of the team last month he said that since January there had been more than 3.3 million attacks on the state’s computers, none of which were successful.

The team is charged with developing a plan to protect the state’s information and systems, evaluate the state’s cybersecurity readiness, developing best practices and building partnerships with local universities and colleges.

The team includes Glenn Schoonover, the state’s chief information security officer. Other members come from other agencies of state government and the National Guard.

Four members come from outside state government, including Heather Roszkowski, the chief security officer at the University of Vermont Medical Center.