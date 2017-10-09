MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is going to be signing an executive order to create a cyber security advisory team.

Scott, a Republican, will be joined at the Montpelier Statehouse on Tuesday by leaders from the Agency of Digital Services, the Department of Public Safety and the Vermont State Police.

Government agencies, businesses and private individuals across the country have been targets of hackers.

In Vermont, cyber security was a topic at a conference last month on emergency preparedness.