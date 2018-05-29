MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s top politicians are urging the state’s dairy farmers to take advantage of programs designed to help them when milk prices are low.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott, Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders are going to be at the Statehouse in Montpelier Tuesday where they will discuss updates to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Milk Margin Protection Program and new state support for dairy farmers.

Farmers have until June 1 to sign up for the margin protection program that can help farmers when feed costs exceed what they are paid for the milk they produce.

The call comes at a time when continued low milk prices are challenging dairy farmers and forcing many out of business.