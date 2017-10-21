ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is highlighting a new economic development and marketing initiative called “ThinkVermont.”

The website ThinkVermont was created by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development to help attract and retain businesses and workers.

Scott says the website is one component of the state’s goal to help the economy grow by making it easier to for the public and private sectors to communicate.

The project was announced by the governor Friday along with Agency Secretary Michael Schirling at the annual Tech Jam, a career and technology event in Essex Junction.

The website features resources for learning more about Vermont’s key industries, and highlights funding and incentive programs, regional employers, communities, and job opportunities.