MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is the new chair of the Coalition of Northeastern Governors.

Scott, a Republican, was unanimously selected to lead the panel that includes the governors of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island.

The non-partisan group encourages intergovernmental cooperation on issues affecting the economic, social and environmental well-being of the Northeast.

Scott says that as chair, he’ll focus on identifying ways to make energy costs more affordable through regional coordination by launching the Energy Affordability Initiative.

The governors have agreed to convene a task force with one delegate per member state.

The task force is scheduled to release a report this summer.