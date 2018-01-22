MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is going to be outlining his plan for the state budget in his annual budget address to a joint session of the Legislature.

The budget address is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Statehouse in Montpelier.

Scott, a Republican, has said he wants to make sure Vermont is affordable for Vermonters. He has said he will continue with his policy of not raising any new taxes or fees.

Vermont is facing a number of budget challenges, including unclear state revenues, uncertainty due to the federal budget, rising education expenses and the need to fund the long-term clean-up of Lake Champlain, which could cost an estimated $2 billion over the next 20 years.