MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott has issued four vetoes ahead of what’s planned to be a three-day special session of the Legislature intended to address the budget and other issues.

Scott’s office released the vetoes late Tuesday that include a paid family and medical leave bill and another that would have raised the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2024.

Scott says both bills would have placed too much of a burden on Vermonters.

In a statement, Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says the family leave bill is needed to protect Vermont families. She says the bill was passed with overwhelming support of the three major parties.

Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, a Democrat and Progressive, says not raising the minimum wage will hold Vermonters back.