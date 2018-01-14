ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — The annual Vermont Farm Show is returning to Essex Junction at the end of the month with exhibits, equipment, animals, and Vermont foods and products.

The three-day event takes place Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at the Champlain Valley Exposition.

Organizers say 155 exhibitors are taking part in the Farm Show this year, with about two dozen of them participating in a new event — a job fair. Those exhibitors will be offering job information and interviews for businesses in large equipment sales, value-added products, education, insurance and government.

Consumer night featuring a local market with more than 50 producers of local foods and products takes place on Jan. 31. Vermont legislators and Agency of Agriculture staff will compete in a cook-off at 5:15 p.m.