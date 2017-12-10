MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont bird enthusiasts are being encouraged to take part in this year’s Christmas Bird Count, conducted every year between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says this year marks the 118th annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

Mark LaBarr of Audubon Vermont says the Christmas Bird Count is one of the longest-running citizen science projects in the country and possibly in the world.

He says it provides important data for scientists and it’s a great time for people who participate.

Fish and Wildlife’s John Buck says the project helps provide a snapshot of where birds are wintering from year-to-year.

In Vermont, there are more than a dozen count areas and dates are available where birders gather together to conduct the count.