MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s education secretary is leaving her job.

Secretary Rebecca Holcombe was not quoted directly in the news release issued by the office of Republican Gov. Phil Scott announcing that she will leave the agency on April 1. No reason was given.

In a statement Tuesday, Scott praised Holcombe for her contributions to the state.

Holcombe was the director of teacher education at New Hampshire’s Dartmouth College before she was appointed Vermont education secretary in 2013 by Scott’s Democratic predecessor, Gov. Peter Shumlin.

She was reappointed to the position last year after Scott took office.

Scott says he will appoint an interim secretary while he works with the state Board of Education to appoint a new secretary.