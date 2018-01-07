MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Education is going to be honoring the state’s Presidential Scholar Nominees.

The Monday event in the Statehouse in Montpelier will be led by Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe. Republican Gov. Phil Scott has been invited.

The Vermont Presidential Scholars Program recognizes graduating high school seniors from across the state who show outstanding scholarship, leadership and service to their communities.

Ten male and 10 female scholars in the general category and five scholars are nominated in the Career and Technical Education category.

The scholars are invited to apply to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which will announce its winners in May.