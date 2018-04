HALIFAX, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a driver has crashed into a tree and died.

Police say 47-year-old John Platek Jr., of Halifax, Vermont, was northbound on Route 112 in town on Sunday night. His car left the road and struck a tree with the passenger-side front wheel, and the airbags were deployed.

Police said evidence indicates Platek wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.