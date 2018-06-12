BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont driver is accused of hitting and seriously injuring a bicyclist in Berlin last week.
WCAX-TV reports that 47-old Daren Duprey has been charged with negligent operation with serious bodily injury, as well as other civil violations.
The bicyclist’s name has not been released.
It was not immediately known if Duprey is being represented by an attorney, and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.
___
Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com