MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board has voted to drastically reduce the number of moose-hunting permits to 13 this year, down from 80 in 2017.

The hunt will also be limited to bull moose in the northeastern corner of the state.

Wildlife biologist Cedric Alexander, Vermont’s moose project leader, estimates the state has 1,650 moose with the greatest concentration in the Northeast Kingdom.

He says the state is restricting the hunt to that area where the moose population is stabilizing. He says research indicates that maintaining a density of one moose per square mile will provide fewer hosts for winter ticks that have been infesting moose.