MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Motor Vehicle Commissioner Robert Ide is retiring.
In a letter sent this week to Republican Gov. Phil Scott, Ide said he plans to resign Dec. 8.
Ide, a former state lawmaker from Peacham, was first appointed commissioner in August 2009. He has served in three gubernatorial administrations.
NBC 5 reports Ide says he’s “grateful to the citizens of Vermont for affording me this journey.”
From 1993 until 2004, Ide served as a Republican state senator from Caledonia County.