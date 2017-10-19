MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Motor Vehicle Commissioner Robert Ide is retiring.

In a letter sent this week to Republican Gov. Phil Scott, Ide said he plans to resign Dec. 8.

Ide, a former state lawmaker from Peacham, was first appointed commissioner in August 2009. He has served in three gubernatorial administrations.

NBC 5 reports Ide says he’s “grateful to the citizens of Vermont for affording me this journey.”

From 1993 until 2004, Ide served as a Republican state senator from Caledonia County.