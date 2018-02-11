SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — More than 200 people showed up to a counter-protest in South Burlington only to discover that the original rally never materialized.

WCAX-TV reports that the People of Color Caucus put out a call for action after getting word on social media that a prominent white supremacist group was holding a rally in the area on Saturday. But when they showed up, they found only like-minded counter-protesters holding signs promoting unity.

Elizabeth Deutsch of Hinesburg says whether the original rally was actually planned or just a scare tactic, she was glad to stand up for those who can’t speak for themselves.

