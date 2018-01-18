MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Senate is considering a proposal to save money on prescription drugs by importing drugs from Canada, where many are sold for a fraction of the cost in the United States.

The concept is something that lawmakers in Vermont and elsewhere have considered for years, but it has never been enacted.

The proposal would require that any imported drugs meet U.S. quality requirements.

The backer of the latest proposal, Democratic and Progressive Sen. Tim Ashe, says prescription drug costs are driving cost increases in the state budget.

Ashe says the Vermont proposal draws on current efforts from other states, including Utah, where a drug importation proposal that failed last year is being expanded and will be introduced on the first day of that state’s Legislature next week.