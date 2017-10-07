MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont congressional delegation says some of the state’s firefighters are getting more than $1.6 million in 15 federal grants.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Rep. Peter Welch say the awards are part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency program.
The money will be used by the fire departments to purchase critically needed equipment.
In a joint statement, the three say firefighters play an invaluable role in protecting communities across Vermont.
