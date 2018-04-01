CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont company is hoping to build a small solar project in the town of Castleton.

The Green Lantern Group hopes to install the 1-acre, 150 kilowatt solar array off Route 4A.

The Rutland Herald reports the array would consist of 660 south-facing panels arranged into seven rows, and would be installed 250 feet away from the road.

Green Lantern’s Sam Carlson says that unless someone were to stop at a store along the highway and then walk out an access road he didn’t know if people would be able to see it.

The array would be expected to save the town of Castleton approximately $5,400 per year in energy costs.

Carlson says in an ideal world the project will be fully permitted by July.