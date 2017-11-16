MARLBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont college has succeeded in preserving about 130 acres of forestland.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports a portion of Marlboro College’s woodland property was designated as an ecological reserve earlier this month. College President Kevin Quigley says the forestland will be protected from timbering and development for years to come.

The land had been part of the state’s Current Use program. Students and faculty started lobbying for the land to be protected in 2004 and eventually persuaded trustees.

The reserve offers trail systems and space for cross-country skiing. Faculty members also use the area for academic programs. Quigley says the land offers benefits for both students and the greater Marlboro community.

