WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — Officials in one Vermont city are getting ready to provide details of plans to upgrade its Main Street, a heavily traveled corridor used by an average of 15,000 vehicles a day.

The project encompasses a 1-mile stretch from the Winooski-Colchester line near Exit 16 on Interstate 89 into downtown Winooski.

WPTZ-TV reports that Winooski planning director Paul Dreher envisions buried utility lines, wider sidewalks and a range of “streetscape improvements” to revitalize the corridor and attract new businesses to the area.

The City Council supports the idea, but funding for the project has yet to be secured.

A meeting to discuss the issue is scheduled for Wednesday at the Winooski City Hall.