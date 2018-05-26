BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Runners from across the region and beyond are gearing up for the 30th running of the Vermont City Marathon in Burlington.
Race organizers are expecting good weather when the race begins 7 a.m. Sunday morning
The Burlington Free Press reports that just under 2,000 people completed the marathon last year.
In addition to the marathon there will also be contests for a half-marathon, relays and wheelchair racers. A “mini-marathon” for children will take place on Saturday.
The race first took place in 1989. The race is a qualifier for both the Boston Marathon and the Olympic trials. The current course record of 2:17:03 was set by Michael Kobotov in 2001.