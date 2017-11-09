BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s largest city has cleaned up the remnants of a homeless encampment that is at the center of a class-action lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

A federal judge ruled late last month that Burlington could dismantle the encampment where three men had been staying while their case proceeds through court.

City workers cleaned up the site Thursday morning. The homeless men left Wednesday afternoon, with one telling the Burlington Free Press that they had found another place to camp.

The ACLU had filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of the men and Burlington’s homeless population saying the city is violating their rights by threatening to close down the encampment without finding alternative housing.

City officials counter the encampment is in an environmentally sensitive area.