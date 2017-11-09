BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s largest city has cleaned up the remnants of a homeless encampment that is at the center of a class-action lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.
A federal judge ruled late last month that Burlington could dismantle the encampment where three men had been staying while their case proceeds through court.
City workers cleaned up the site Thursday morning. The homeless men left Wednesday afternoon, with one telling the Burlington Free Press that they had found another place to camp.
The ACLU had filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of the men and Burlington’s homeless population saying the city is violating their rights by threatening to close down the encampment without finding alternative housing.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- King County voters approve more taxes as Proposition 1 passes easily
- Mitzi Johanknecht edging incumbent John Urquhart in King County sheriff's race WATCH
City officials counter the encampment is in an environmentally sensitive area.