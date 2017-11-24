MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s capital city is in the running for a $5 million prize that will be awarded to the winner of a nationwide energy efficiency competition.

The Times Argus reports Montpelier is one of 10 finalists for the Georgetown University Energy Prize that will be awarded to the winner of a contest to rethink the way America’s smaller towns, cities and counties use energy.

Next month, judges will evaluate the 10 finalists and award a prize package that includes $5 million to fund an energy efficiency dream project.

Kate Stephenson of the Montpelier Energy Advisory Committee says that among the city’s accomplishments it has connected over 20 buildings to a central heat plant and encouraged thousands of residents and business owners to save energy.

___

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/