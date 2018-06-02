MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Fish and Wildlife and Audubon Vermont are urging the state’s landowners to delay mowing grasslands to protect the many bird species that nest in such habitats.
Delaying field mowing until August can give bird species such as bobolinks a chance to complete their nesting season.
Bobolinks build nests from May through July among the grasses and wildflowers of fields and meadows.
When bobolinks are present, other grassland bird species such as savannah sparrows and vesper sparrows may also be nesting among the grasses.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- 'Pretty reckless,' says advocate of first steps underway to drill for oil in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge VIEW
Deer fawns, wild turkey chicks, and other animals also take refuge in the grass.