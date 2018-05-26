MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont artisans across the state are opening their studios to the public this weekend.

This year more than 220 artists at 179 sites around Vermont are participating in Open Studio Weekend.

The Vermont Arts Council says the event is a celebration of the visual arts and creative process and a chance for visitors to meet local artists and craftspeople and purchase high quality, handmade art.

The self-guided tour includes studios of glassblowers, jewelers, printmakers, potters, furniture makers, weavers, painters and more.

Free maps are available at certain Vermont galleries and craft centers or can be downloaded online from the Vermont Crafts Council website.