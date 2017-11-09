NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (AP) — State environmental officials have approved a plan to clean up phosphorous from Lake Memphremagog, which straddles the border between Vermont and Quebec.

The Caledonian-Record reports officials agreed to move forward with the plan following a public meeting Thursday. A second hearing is planned for Nov. 14 in Newport. The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation will explain how the state plans to meet new phosphorus pollution targets for the Lake Memphremagog Watershed.

DEC Commissioner Emily Boedecker says local and regional partners were vital to the development of the plan.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently approved calls to reduce by 29 percent the amount of phosphorous flowing into the lake from the Vermont side of the border. Too much phosphorous causes excess algae growth which can lead to harmful bacteria blooms.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com