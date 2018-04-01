MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont anglers are preparing for opening day of the 2018 trout season.

The season opens this year on April 14.

Vermont fisheries biologists say that given the cold weather and runoff from recent storms and snow melt water levels will be high, flows will be faster than normal and the water will be gold.

To save energy trout will often stay close to the bottom in the deeper areas of streams during high water.

So biologist Bred Ladago says anglers should adjust their tactics based on the conditions. He says anglers may want to target small to medium low-elevation rivers and streams where flows are slow and the water will warm faster.

Anglers should also look for water that isn’t too muddy.