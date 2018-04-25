BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon thinks two-time incumbent Andrew Cuomo is behind two venues refusing to host her campaign’s first stop in the state’s second-largest city.
The “Sex and the City” star’s economic development discussion with local leaders originally was scheduled Wednesday at a Buffalo community center. But she was turned away after being told the venue couldn’t host political events.
After being turned away from a second venue, Nixon later met with community leaders at musician Ani DiFranco’s concert hall. Nixon says Cuomo’s “power establishment” forced the venue change.
Nixon announced March 19 that she was challenging Cuomo in the Democratic primary.
Buffalo has received billions in Cuomo-directed state economic development funds in recent years.
Cuomo’s campaign denies he or anyone else associated with him was behind the venues rejecting Nixon’s event.