MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jesse Ventura and the estate of “American Sniper” author Chris Kyle have agreed to dismiss the former Minnesota governor’s defamation case.

Ventura sued Kyle after Kyle wrote that he punched a man, later identified as Ventura, in a bar. Ventura said it never happened.

A federal jury in Minnesota awarded Ventura $1.8 million in 2014, but that verdict was overturned on appeal. While Ventura initially said he’d seek a new trial, court documents filed Friday show the parties agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning Ventura can’t sue again on the same claim.

Messages left with attorneys weren’t immediately returned.

Ventura also agreed to dismiss a related case against HarperCollins Publishers.

Kyle, a retired Navy SEAL, was killed in an unrelated incident in 2013, but Ventura’s lawsuit proceeded against Kyle’s estate.