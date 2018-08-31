Share story

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Police responding to a Massachusetts go-kart track found a venomous snake wrapped around a tree in the parking lot.

Braintree police say the timber rattlesnake was discovered Wednesday night near X1 Boston.

Experts think the rattlesnake likely came from the nearby 6,000-acre Blue Hills Reservation, which has a known rattlesnake population.

Environmental Police officers captured the snake and released it “far, far from Braintree,” back in the reservation.

The snake is an endangered species in Massachusetts, and it is illegal to kill one.

While a bite from the snake can kill, there have been no reported human fatalities in the state since 1791.

