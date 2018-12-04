MOSCOW (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has arrived in Russia, looking for support amid a spiraling economic crisis.

Maduro, who landed in Moscow Tuesday, is set to have talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin the following day.

The United States and some European nations have sanctioned Maduro’s administration in an attempt to pressure Venezuela into making a return to democratic ways.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said Russia will express its support for a peaceful dialogue in Venezuela, adding that all of the country’s “internal political problems must be settled through an open dialogue between political forces.”

He emphasized that “any outside pressure on Maduro’s government is counterproductive and won’t help to calm the situation and establish stability.”

Ushakov added that Putin and Maduro will also discuss cooperation in the oil sector.