CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials have released a videotaped statement from an opposition lawmaker accused of having a role in an assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro.
Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said Friday the tape shows an admission, but opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens never confesses or mentions the attack.
Last weekend, two drones exploded while Maduro spoke at an outdoor military celebration.
Officials jailed Requesens and ordered the arrest of Julio Borges, an opposition lawmaker living in Bogota.
The video shows Requesens making a statement to investigators in which he says he helped Borges bring a man into Venezuela from Colombia, but never met him.
Relatives say Requesens did not plot a crime and has been jailed for criticizing Maduro.