AGUAS VERDES, Peru (AP) — Thousands of Venezuelans are crossing into Peru hours before authorities begin enforcing stiffer rules that will make entering the South American nation more difficult.

Peru is following in the footsteps of other nations receiving droves of migrants fleeing Venezuela’s economic crisis by requiring that they enter with a passport.

The new regulation takes effect early Saturday.

Obtaining a passport has become increasingly difficult in Venezuela amid paper and ink shortages. Getting an appointment can take months.

The United Nations estimates 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled since 2014. Many are making long treks by land across Colombia and Ecuador hoping to reach Peru.

Officials in Peru say about 3,000 Venezuelans cross into the country each day.